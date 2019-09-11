Brownwood starts fast in 2019

Drew Huff said, “I think we’ve gotten pretty good about beating odds so it’s just one of those things where we’re fighting through adversity.”

AJ McCarty said, “We’ve been working hard so for us to be winning and showing out on the field what we’ve been practicing is a great feeling.”

The Brownwood Lions, in their second year under Head Coach Sammy Burnett, have made a grand entry into the 2019 football season, having shut out Brock in Week 1 10-0 and in Week 2 they ran away with a 70-3 victory over Snyder.

Sammy Burnett said, “Our kids are buying into our coaching staff, our coaching staff has done and outstanding job of leading them and they’re buying into what they’re doing and they’re out there performing in a way that is getting them in the win column because they’re buying into the coaches and the program. We’re rebuilding in a way that’s just trying to get the culture back to where we want it and the work ethic that it takes to be at the top.”

The cultural change Burnett has established at Brownwood is evidently already taking shape, even after losing key seniors such as Tommy Bowden in the offseason. Instead of a complete rebuild, the Lions have reloaded.

Huff said, “It goes back to what Coach Burnett was saying during two-a-days, he was just talking about making sure we embrace the culture.”

McCarty said, “I think everybody came out not thinking that we were going to be that great of a team and that’s been in our heads ever since we’ve been hearing that, that we can prove that we can play.”

While the Lions are riding high, ranked 9th by the Harris Ratings in Class 4A Division I, they have a tough challenge coming up this week at Gordon Wood Stadium when they take on the Graham Steers, ranked 9th in Class 4A Division II.