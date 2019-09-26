Brownwood vs. Wylie preview

Blaize Espinoza said, “The momentum couldn’t be better with going 4-0.”

Dax Morris said, “We’ve always been rivals with Brownwood.”

It’s a rivalry renewed yet again in 2019. The Bulldogs of Wylie and the Lions of Brownwood.

Zach Corona said, “We know this team is really good, they’ve been blowing out teams from what I’m hearing. We should take this very seriously.”

Khyren Deal said, “As a little kid, I remember my brother played and he always came home and he was always ready for Wylie, I think we’re ready to get them too.”

Wylie leads the series 10-5 and has won eight of the last nine matchups. In Wylie’s first year jumping to Class 5A and in Brownwood Head Coach Sammy Burnett’s first season in 2018, the Lions defeated the Bulldogs with a 53-21 Homecoming victory.

Morris said, “This is kind of a revenge tour for us, we made them our homecoming this time and we look to show out under our lights.”

This year the teams enter the matchup in polar oppositie directions, and the Lions have opened the year 4-0 and the Bulldogs 0-4.

Espinoza said, “They’re not just going to lay down. They’re still a respected powerhouse football team.”

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said, “Brownwood’s got an explosive team, they’ve been putting up a lot of points. I think our kids have a little familiarity with them and hopefully we can remember to compete against those guys and get after it Friday.”

Head Coach Sammy Burnett said, “It’s not really a rivalry for Wylie if they’re constantly beating us. For us, we want to keep that rivalry fired and all that. I don’t care what their record is, they’re a very good 0-4 team.”

Brownwood and Wylie kickoff in the Bulldogs first true home game of the season at Bulldog Stadium Friday at 7:30 PM.