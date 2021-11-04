Brownwood’s Konlyn Anderson is running the Lions to the playoffs

Through nine games this season, Brownwood Lions junior running back Konlyn Anderson is ranked 2nd in the Big Country in rushing. Anderson has rushed for 1,685 yards, averaging 6.5 YPC, and has reached the end zone 19 times.

“He’s powerful. He reminds me of a young Earl Campbell, that’s what I tell him. I mean his yards after contact are immense you know? It’s amazing to watch him run and he’s just a battering ram. He just goes after it,” said Brownwood Head Coach Sammy Burnett.

“I always think like the, running game opens up the passing game, and passing game opens up the running game, so both are pretty important towards like going into each game,” said Konlyn Anderson.

When teams successfully run the ball like Brownwood has so far this season, it creates even opportunities for quarterback Chance Jones to capitalize on the looks the defense is giving him.

“It makes it a lot easier, because whenever we enforce our run, that kind of forces the defense to load people in the box, and that opens up our passing lanes, and we those shots whenever we need to,” said Chance Jones.

The continued development of the Lions offensive line is one of the reasons Anderson has been able to have a break out season.

“Any play we run, I know it can go, it can bust big, just because of how big of a playmaker he is, and what he can do,” says center Ethan Pesina.

“They work hard every week to keep making the same holes they make and just keep getting better each week,” said Anderson.

Anderson is the focal point of the Lions offense, and his dominance gives others players on the offense the ability to become dangerous rushing the ball as well.

“Most of my success from running the ball is because the defense is always thinking Konlyn’s going to get the ball. So whenever I pull it, they’re usually not expecting it, and there’s usually quite a bit of room for me to run,” said Jones.

On Friday, Brownwood will need their running game to be effective when they hit the road for the final game of the regular season against the undefeated Stephenville Yellow Jackets.