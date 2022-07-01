Brownwood’s Shelby Miller is working his way back to the Major Leagues

Brownwood’s Shelby Miller was drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball amatuer draft by St. Louis in 2009.

Since then, he played in the big leagues for parts of nine seasons.

Now, he pitches for the Sacramento River Cats, who are the San Francisco Giants Triple A team.

The Former Lion has his eyes on getting back to the big leagues, and Miller says he’s happy with his stuff, and his situation in the game, right now.

Miller said, “I’m feeling good. I feel like if I had had this kind of stuff a couple of years ago, I would still be sticking around. It’s fun to be having fun, again, and pitching and getting outs and learning stuff every single day is fun, and I can’t complain about anything. I’m happy. Most of these guys have their teams set early on, barring injuries. I think if I keep doing what I’m doing I should get a shot, eventually, for sure.”

Miller is a relief pitcher, now.

Between stops in Pennsylvania in the Yankees oganization and now in Sacramento with the Giants, he is 2-3 this summer with four games in 23 appearances.