Brownwood’s speed gives them an advantage

The Brownwood Lions are one of just seven Big Country schools still alive in the 11-man football playoffs.

The Lions ran over, through and past Ft. Worth Castleberry on Friday night.

Speed is one of the things Brownwood has on their opponents.

They have guys that can run on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, and that helps the Lions overwhelm most of their opponents.

We spoke to coach Burnett after the win on Friday.

Burnett said, “We are blessed with a lot of team speed. We talk about feeding the wolf. The legs feed the wolf, so we do a lot of conditioning and running through out the year, so that we can run and play fast so that we don’t lose our wind, so that we can continue to play for four quarters. We do a good job of winning the second half and the third and fourth quarters. We have a bunch of kids that went to the state track meet that play on the back end. We are big up front, but our kids can move. We do a lot of foot work.”

Reece Rodgers said, “A.J., Rashaad, Drew, a bunch of those guys. We’re not big guys, but we can make people miss. I guess that’s the key, and we’ve just got to keep working.”

Brownwood is headed to Denton for the Area round of the playoffs.

Alvarado is next. The Lions are 10-1. The Indians are 9-2.

That game starts at 7 p.m.