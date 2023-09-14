BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Brownwood Lions are ranked eighth in Class 4A Division I by the Harris Ratings, and they are undefeated.

That was put in jeopardy in Week 3 after quarterback Ike Hall was benched with an stinger in his shoulder.

However, Braedan Stacks was ready to step in for Hall.

Stacks threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Lion’s victory over Burnet.

It was an impressive performance for a guy that didn’t know he was going to play that night.

Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnett said, “As the game went on he slowed down, became more comfortable, started delivering the ball on time. Was throwing into small windows and pressing the receivers and I just thought he grew. You know the lord has a plan for everything and maybe that was an opportunity for Braeden to step in and gain confidence and help our team be victorious. Was really proud of the fact that he had the confidence in himself to out there and execute. The young man that works extremely hard and is just waiting for an opportunity, and he knows right now his opportunity is behind Ike. But boy, I was really pleased with the fact that he just stepped in and just kept the flow of the game going for us.”

Stacks goes back to the sidelines this week. Ike Hall is back to lead the offense this week against Glen Rose.

The Lions and the Tigers meet on Friday night at 7 p.m.