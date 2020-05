An Abilene High tennis player is following in her mother’s footsteps.

McKenna Bryan committed to play tennis for the HSU Cowgirls.

Bryan was a four-time first team all-district performer in singles and doubles for Abilene High.

McKenna’s four-year record in singles for the Eagles was 94-1. Overall, Bryan was 229-15.

Bryan is going to study elementary education at Hardin-Simmons.

Her mom and coach, Stacy Bryan, played for the Cowgirls and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.