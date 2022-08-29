Don’t sleep on the Breckenridge Buckaroos.”

That’s what we heard before the season started.

Turns out, we shouldn’t sleep on the Buckaroos.

The came running out of the gates on Friday and beat Jacksboro to open 2022 with a dominant win.

The Buckaroos are loaded with seniors that are three-year varsity players.

Those guys are expected to help the Breckenridge program turn the corner.

Head coach Casey Pearce said, “You know, our senior class is very heavily experienced. So the expectation on Friday nights is that they make plays and they’re able to elevate their play and their around to be able to make plays. Quarterback, Chase Lehr has had a good offseason and he’s had a good year last year. Gerry Lawson, there’s some huge expectations on him at a large running back and defensive lineman for us. Anson Rogers is our all around weapon, he’s just a fantastic player and can do it offensively and defensively.”

Coach Pearce and the Buckaroos are headed out on the road for the first time this year.

They are headed to Childress to face the Bobcats.