Buckaroos heading to 7-on-7 state tournament for the first time in two decades

The Breckenridge Buckaroos left much to be desired on the offensive side of the ball last season, and they are using 7-on-7 to get back on track.

In 2020 the Buckaroos scored a total of 75-points, and there are only two teams in the last 100-years who scored fewer in a single season.

So far this summer the Buckaroos are undefeated in 7-on-7, and they are heading to the state tournament for the first time in two decades.

Isaak Eutimio says, “Don’t normally hear from a football team from Breckenridge, so hearing that is really an accomplishment. It’s really helping the team motivate themselves and push them harder. Having qualified for state for the first time in 20 years, it’s just incredible, and this is really going to help us during the season. Can’t wait!”

The 7-on-7 state tournament is in College Station from June 24th-25th.