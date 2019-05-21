Bucks looking forward to clash with Wall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

May 21, 2019 - The Breckenridge Buckaroos playoff run is still alive after taking their series against a difficult Holliday team in three games. Now, the Buckaroos turn their attention to the Regional Semifinals.

Head Coach Kevin Bartley said, "A lot of it is just the kids being focused and playing together as a team which they've done since they were little kids, always having that chemistry and they've just been playing great baseball."

Kyler Knight said, "I'm very proud of how we came back from last year. Last year, we got knocked out of the first round and us coming back, everybody had the mindset of playing our game."

Owen Woodward said, "For the past two years, we got beat in the first round and making it out of the third and into the fourth is pretty exciting for us."

The Buckaroos know the Regional Finals are near, however, they have a massive test in undefeated Wall coming up in the Semifinals.

Bartley said, "You always want to compete against the tougher opponents because that's always going to prepare you for the next round. With every round it is getting more difficult. From the beginning of the brackets, looking at it, we assumed we would be here and would be facing up against Wall and so that was what we were working for week to week."

And while the task may be daunting, the Buckaroos have been here before. Earlier this season, Breckenridge defeated top ranked Brock and won their district to get to this point. Now, it's time for the Buckaroos to validate their season."

Woodward said, "It'll take a lot of clean fielding, a great performance from the mound, and some quality at-bats."

Knight said, "It takes determination, not making errors, everybody coming together and being on the same page."

Breckenridge takes on Wall beginning Friday at 1 p.m. at ACU's Scott Field. Game 2 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. back at ACU.

