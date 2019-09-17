Bulldogs are happy to be back in Abilene

Wylie and Cooper are getting together for the second Southtown Showdown.

For Wylie, the game is a bit of a homecoming. Head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team is getting ready to play in Abilene for the first time this season.

They aren’t playing at Bulldog Stadium, but it’s in the city.

Sandifer said, “We’re excited to get to play in Abilene. We’d like to play one game at Bulldog Stadium and that’s coming next week but at least we’re in Abilene after a scrimmage and three road games so we’ve been out of town a month straight, played some pretty good teams and one of the best teams we will face all year is this Friday. Just getting to play in the town your school is in is a big plus. There’s some good teams, Monterey was a good team, Georgetown, Stephenville looked good against us. We’ve got to make sure we rise and elevate our game to that level as well. Our kids are fighting every game, we’ve dug a hole at the start of the game it seems like each week, last week was one of those that you want to put behind you. It would be big for us to get a win.”

It’s the Southtown Showdown. The Cooper Cougars and the Wylie Bulldogs get together at Shotwell Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Wylie is trying to snap a 15-game losing streak.