The 2022 regular season is in the books, and that means the playoffs are getting ready to start.

The Wylie Bulldogs are a part of the third season for the second time in five seasons.

The Bulldogs were perfect in District 2-5A Division II to claim the number one seed in the playoffs.

That means they are set to host the bi-district round of the postseason.

The Bulldogs avoided a trip to El Paso, and they are looking forward to playing a playoff game at Sandifer Stadium.

Hayden Wright said, “Yes, sir. I believe it’s an advantage because they have to drive seven hours to get here. We’ll have our home crowd our home crowd on Thursday night. Yeah, that’s how it’s an advantage for us.”

Ryan Price said, “I’d say it’s a big advantage for host a playoff game. Your home crowd. Everybody is rooting for you. It’s going to be a great feeling to host a playoff game here at Wylie. I’m excited.”

Clay Martin said, “We’re glad to be at home, obviously, in front of our community and our fans, but at 7 p.m. there’s going to be a football game, one way or another. We are just happy to be here and happy to be hosting. It’ll be a big day here on Thursday evening at Wylie.”

El Paso High comes to Abilene for the first round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

Since 1994, Wylie is 20-5 in the first round of the postseason. They play Thursday at 6 p.m.