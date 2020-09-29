Bulldogs deliver first career victory to new head coach

The Wylie Bulldogs took the field for the first time on Friday night with Clay Martin as the head coach, and they left Browwood with his first win as a head coach.

The defense was outstanding in the victory.

They forced five turnovers, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

One of those picks was returned for a touchdown.

Win number one for the 2020 Bulldogs and coach Martin, and the players are happy to have it.

Balin Valentine said, “Under Coach Martin, we’re all hyped up, especially to get him that first win. For the community, how we’ve struggled the past couple years it was great for morale and to get the team going again. It was great, it means a lot for the team and the community to get out there the first game and get a win, it definitely helps morale around the team and the community.”

Brice Cantrell said, “Under a new head coach, things were different and I think everybody liked that it was different because it was a change up. It feels really good that we can come together as a team and pull out a win for the community and everybody that came out to watch us. It makes everybody trust the program a little more and I definitely trust the program a lot more after our first win and I feel like we can bring in a couple more.”

The Bulldogs go on the road for the first time this season on Friday.

They take on Lubbock Monterey in Lubbock.

The Plainsmen lost their opener.