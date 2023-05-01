Abilene, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Wylie Bulldogs season was cut short last year here in the Key City to Aledo who swept the series.

The Bulldogs first round last season was Plainview and swept them by a total score in two games 21-10.

Wylie meets them again this season and the series opener is at home.

Head coach Grant Martin said, “Yeah absolutely our kids are gonna be excited about getting the chance to play at home again. For us, I think talking to them they have a brand new facility that they were excited about doing, so we do a home and home and we’re glad, we’re excited about having a home game. We expect a good crowd out and our kids will be real excited about that opportunity.”

The Bulldogs stay in town for their first game with Plainview starting on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.