Bulldogs getting back to work after Stephenville loss

The Wylie Bulldogs had some opportunities in their game with the state-ranked Stephenville Yellow Jackets, but they didn’t take advantage of them.

Stephenville ended up handing Clay Martin’s team it’s third loss of the 2021 season.

The Jackets rolled up an impressive 596 yards of offense, and Wylie managed just 219 Friday night.

Coach Martin says the game shows that his team still has work to do, but like somethings that he saw in the game.

Martin said, “Friday, I thought we played really well in the first half. We had a chance, right before halftime, to tie the game up and let them score right before the half. We had a lot of untimely injuries. We’ve got to have kids that are prepared and ready to go in. They did a great job of exploiting things that we had offensively and defensively. You’ve got to give them all of the credit. Our guys have bounced back. We’ve already gone back to work in preparation for the next week and be ready to go Friday.”

Another familiar opponent is on the schedule on Friday night.

The Bulldogs welcome Brownwood to Sandifer Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.