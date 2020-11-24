Bulldogs in the thick of the playoff race approaching season finale

Playing on the Thanksgiving weekend is always one of the goals for football teams.

This year, we are still in the regular season in Class 6A and 5A.

The Wylie Bulldogs play their regular season finale on Friday, and the playoffs are on the line.

Head coach Clay Martin and his team are coming off a loss to Lubbock Cooper this week, the Bulldogs can tie for third place with a win over Plainview at Sandifer Stadium.

Martin said, “It’s a situation where we can only control what we can control and that’s to take care of business against Plainview and to play a quality football game. This will be a huge week for us to give ouselves a chance and have an opportunity to play in the playoffs. Plainview’s well coached and play hard and have some exceptional athletes at different positions and they’re gonna offer a challenge in different ways than we’ve seen before. It’s just gonna come down to execution. The team that executes in all three phases will be successful.”

The Wylie Bulldogs take on the Plainview Bulldogs at Sandifer Stadium on Friday.

It kicks at 3 p.m.