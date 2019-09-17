Bulldogs look forward to environment at Southtown Showdown

The Wylie Bulldogs are back to work this week, and they are looking for a way to snap their 15-game losing streak that stretches over three seasons.

This week they are headed over to Shotwell Stadium for their fourth game of the season against Southtown Showdown rival Cooper.

The 2019 edition brought the biggest crowd of the season to Shotwell, and it was a great environment to play a high school football game.

Wylie head coach Hugh Sandifer said, “It’s a big week for us. Last year was the first time we faced Cooper and we had a huge crowd, a lot of excitement around the game, and so hopefully this year it will hopefully have that same excitement and hopefully we will get after it and perform a little bit better than we did last year. It was playoff atmosphere, 15,000 people, and that’s why we are playing again at Shotwell. Our stadium cannot accomodate that many people. If people want to watch a game we want them to be able to come watch a game. Last year, it was brand new and hopefully they understand it’s a big game, it draws a lot of media attention, a lot of city attention, and hopefully we will take care of our end of the bargain and play.”

Wylie is the home team on Friday night. The game is being played at Shotwell because Bulldog Stadium isn’t big enough.

The 2nd Southtown Showdown starts at 7:30 p.m.