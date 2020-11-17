Bulldogs look to find consistency heading down the stretch of the season

The Wylie Bulldogs, like all Class 5A and 6A teams in the state, are heading into Week 9 of the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs are trying to pick themselves back up after falling to the Randall Raiders last week up in Amarillo.

After coming up with big plays last week in their win against Wichita Falls, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball against the Raiders with just 175 total yards.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “I think Randall did a great job of stopping the things that we had done well the week before, and the things that we had planned to counteract that didn’t go as planned. We’ve got to become more consistent. I think that’s kind of the emphasis this week and something that we are trying to do. We are continuing to learn our team and trying to get better and do the things that we do well. I think you learn that each and every play matters on each and every play. We’ve got to be more efficient. We’ve got to execute. Hopefully we are going to take that into this week and be ready to go on Friday.”

The Bulldogs are back on the road on Friday to take on Lubbock Cooper.

The Pirates are coming off a Covid-19 postponement.

Wylie is 1-2 in district. Lubbock Cooper is 2-0.