Bulldogs looking to shake things up at Lubbock Cooper

October 30th, 2018 - The Wylie Bulldogs came up just four points short of winning for the first time this season on Friday night.

The Bulldogs get tow more shots to come up with victories this year.

They get a chance to mess things up for district leader Lubbock Cooper this week, if they come away with a victory.

Wylie is looking forward to doing just that.

Sandifer said, "They're talented, there's no doubt about it, you're not 8-0 for no reason. They've beat every team in Lubbock. And then of course they've swept through district so far so we know we've got a tough task this week but our kids are still fighting. That's the great thing about it. I was telling someone earlier that that you can't really tell what our record is by practices, they're good, we're playing hard, we're just sometimes outgunned. This week it would be nice to put a few things together to pressure Lubbock Cooper and see what happens."

The Bulldogs and Lubbock Cooper get together up in the Lubbock area on Friday night.

They kickoff at 7 p.m.