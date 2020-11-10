Bulldogs rack up big yards in easy victory over Wichita Falls

The Wylie Bulldogs used the dedication of Sandifer Stadium to play their most impressive football game in three years.

The Bulldogs offensive jumped on Wichita Falls fast in the first half with 28 points.

The Bulldogs ran the ball, and threw the ball with success in the game.

Six players rushed for 243 yards. Balin Valentine threw for 224 yards.

It was an all-around effort, and an all-around victory.

Wylie quarterback Balin Valentine said, “It was kind of great to see what our offense could do this last week and really they couldn’t really stop muc of what we did so that was great to see. I wouldn’t say there was any real difference, we prepared a little better this last week and we just came out with a chip on our shoulder after a big loss and we got the job done.”

Wylie running back Noah Beach said, “It all really comes down to our linemen, our linemen don’t get a lot of the credit and without them we wouldn’t have that many rushing yards. It’s a great feeling and going into this next game we feel better about where we’re at as a team offensively and as far as the running game goes we’re feeling pretty good.”

Wylie tries to keep that up this week.

They are headed to Amarillo on Friday to take on Canyon Randall.

The Raiders are 1-2 in district.