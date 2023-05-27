ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Wylie Bulldogs baseball team’s season came to an end yesterday to Argyle, falling 11 to 3 and end their season 24-13.

After staying in a close race in a tough district to making it all the way

to the fourth round, the Bulldogs still have so much to be proud of with 13 seniors and a postseason run every year under their belts.

Hays Sipe said, “I’m very pleased with how we fought, we came together as a team, and you can’t really ask for much more than that. I mean we fought through adversity and even through the tough times I knew we all had each other’s backs, and you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Head coach Grant Martin said, “Yeah just a super job by our kids, had a tough district and had a tough great playoff run and that’s what we talk to them about afterwards. It’s tough right now, but I think as you look over the season, these kids did a wonderful job. Proud of them, and there wasn’t a whole lot of people playing this week, and we just didn’t, didn’t do what we needed to do today.”