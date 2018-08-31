Bulldogs set to start Class 5A era

The Wylie Bulldogs play the first game of the Class 5A era at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.

This is a big night for the program, whether they win or lose because it’s the start of something new on Antilley Road.

Head coach Hugh Sandifer and the players are looking forward to getting on the field and playing.

Sandifer said, “We want to get out there and compete. Everybody wants to win their home opener. I just want our kids to learn that we’ve got to play 48 minutes and compete.”

Harrison Atwood said, “We finally get to play somebody that we’ve not every really played. We’re excited to see how it works out for us, and see how we match up against 5A.”

Bailey Hicks said, “It’s something that we’ve been kind of waiting for since we started 2-a-days. We’re just ready to get out there and work.”

The Bulldogs get their new era started Friday when they host Georgetown at Bulldog Stadium.