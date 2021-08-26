Burleson tops Wylie in season opener, 42-3

The Burleson Elks recovered an onside kick on the opening kick off and scored later in the drive, and they didn’t look back in their game with the Wylie Bulldogs.

The Jon Kitna led Elks scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and rolled to the 42-3 win.

Burleson’s Reese Williams and Quintlin Ivory scored on the ground in the first quarter, and then Dylan Raiola threw touchdown passes of 27 yards and 76 yards in the first half.

Wylie couldn’t stop the Elks offense most of the night, and offensively, Clay Martin’s team didn’t get it’s second first down on offense until the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Burleson was running and throwing the ball at will all night long.

Wylie falls to 0-1 on the season. They host Lubbock Monterey in Week 2 of the 2021 season.