Bye week coming at a perfect time for Cooper

The Cooper Cougars and head coach Aaron Roan beat Lubbock High on Friday night to clinch a playoff berth.

That makes twelve straight years for Cooper in the playoffs.

This is their open week, and coach Roan says it’s coming at a good time.

Aaron Roan said,”I think it is through the course of the year and the tough schedule that we’ve had. It’s coming at a good time for us. It’s a chance to get some bumps and bruises healed up, more than that, it’s an opportunity to get better and to focus on us. We don’t have to worry about someone specifically. It’s a great opportunity to get better and to have speed on speed, so we are looking forward to continue getting better at the things that we do. We’ve still got a lot of things that we can still improve. We haven’t played our best football yet. This is an opportunity this week to play our best football.”

Cooper is riding a three-game winning streak into the open week.

They finish the regular season against Amarillo High on November 2nd.

A win insures 2nd place in the district.