Byington announces 2020 McMurry Baseball Showcase

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Head Baseball Coach John Byington announced Thursday that his program will host a baseball showcase on January 19, 2020 at Walt Driggers Field.

The McMurry University Baseball Showcase is a camp designed for high school level players. The camp is open to any and all entrants and limited only by number, age, grade level and gender.

“We are excited to get the baseballs out and get on the fresh grass to start a new baseball season,” Byington said. “Having talent from around the area, state and region attend our showcase will give us an opportunity to sharpen our coaching skills for the upcoming year. I anticipate a good turnout and a good experience for all involved.”

Interested players can either sign-up at noon on Jan. 19 or pre-register by mailing the registration form and payment to McMurry University Athletics.

Registration cost is $125. Cash and checks will be accepted. Checks should be made to “McMurry University Baseball.”

To access the registration form with more information, click here.

Mailing address is…

1 McMurry University #188

Attn: Baseball

Abilene, TX 79697

For additional questions, contact Coach John Byington at 325-793-4651 or jbyington@mcm.edu.