Campbell will always remember his players in Clyde

Former Clyde head coach and Athletic Director Scott Campbell talked to BCH Sports on Thursday about leaving the school district.

Campbell was 14-18 in three seasons leading the football program, and he led the Bulldogs to the playoffs two years in a row.

When asked what he’s going to remember about his time in Clyde, his players popped into his mind, first.

Campbell said, “The kids of Clyde are what made this job special. They worked extremely hard. They did everything I asked of them and more. Whether it be the weight room, the playing field, the classroom, whatever it may be, they held the standard high. That’s what I am most proud of. I think when you saw our teams play on the football field we were highly competitive. Just really excited for the next chapter in my life. God’s got some great opportunities for us.”

Campbell wasn’t specific about what’s coming up next for his family, but it sounds like he has a plan.