The Cisco Loboes thought they were in for a fight coming into their Class 3A Division II regional semifinal against Canadian, and they were right.

Canadian ran out to a 48-0 score in the third quarter before head coach Brent West’s team found the end zone.

The Wildcats end up winning the game, 55-28.

Cisco’s season ends with an 11-2 record. The Loboes enter next season with a 54-game winning streak in district play.