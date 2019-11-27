Canadian is next for Cisco

Crane is usually known for being a high powered offense, but the Cisco Loboes had no problem limiting the Cranes and taking a 54-21 victory in their Friday second round game.

Per usual Gibson Hearne and Stanley Callahan controlled the offense scoring 2 touchdowns each while Callahan ran for 201 yards.

They now face a historically great Canadian team which comes in undefeated at 12-0 for the two teams regional matchup.

The Loboes however aren’t scared by history and are confident headed into Friday.

Stanley Callahan said, “We’re feeling pretty good after that victory, but we also know that Canadian’s really good, so we’re gonna have to put together a defensive plan and hopefully that will do.”

Gibson Hearne said, “It’s a big week and us and Canadian is kind of a rivalry, we’ve played each other I think 5 times in the past, so we gotta come out Friday with the intensity that we need to win and hopefully it goes how we want it to.”

Head Coach Brent West said, “Canadian, they went to State last year, they played Newton, a very good game. They got 7 and 7 back, so they’re obviously a great football team, but it’s gonna be a great atmosphere. We’re not a bad team either and we got an opportunity to play with one of the best teams in the state. We’re looking forward for a 2 o’clock game in Vernon, Texas and I hope everbody can come out and support the Loboes. Hopefully we can find a way to beat these guys and give them the game of their lives.”

Cisco and Canadian are scheduled to kickoff at 2 Friday in Vernon.