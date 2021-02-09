Carlos Garibay was sharp in McMurry opener

The McMurry War Hawks snapped their 14-game losing streak with a come from behind victory over Sul Ross State on Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Carlos Garibay played a big part in the victory.

He was 16-30 in the air for 214 yards, and Garibay didn’t turn the ball over.

Garibay is young, but the coaches trust him to get the job done.

That fact means a lot to him.

Garibay said, “It feels great that these coaches have this amount of trust in me, a young guy, a sophomore, only playing three games last year. For the coaches to come up to you and tell you, ‘You are the leader.’ You’re the guy they are rocking with on Saturday’s. It feels really good. If gives me a lot of confidence. I’m just preparing for that one moment. You never know. Day in and day out you have to keep practicing and keep doing what you are supposed to do, and when you finally know, it feels good. Especially a great team like this, it feels really good.”

The War Hawks and Garibay continue the season on Saturday.

They go on the road to Seguin to take on Texas Lutheran at 1 p.m.