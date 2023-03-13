Former Wylie quarterback Case Keenum is on the road, again.

Keenum agreed to a contract with the Houston Texans on Monday.

This is Keenum’s second tenure with the Texans. The signed with them in 2013 as an undrafted free agent and played two seasons in Houston. He started ten games in two seasons and won just two games.

Since then, he spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, one season with the Minnesota Vikings, leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship game. From there, he went to Washington, Cleveland for two seasons and the Buffalo Bills.

Keenum’s NFL career numbers are 14,884 yards passing, 78 touchdown passes and 48 passes. Keenum is 29-35 as a starter.