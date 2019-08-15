Castaneda leads 3 Cowboys on D3Football.com All-America list

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had three players named to the preseason D3football.com All-American team that was released on Thursday.

Senior Jonathan Castaneda, who was an All-American as a junior, was named to the first team. He is a four-year starter and team captain for the Cowboys.

Senior Dedrick Strambler, who was first-team All-ASC a year ago as a safety, was named to the second team defense. Strambler led the Cowboys with five interceptions last year.

Sophomore Rae Millsap was named to the second team as a kick returner. He averaged 33.5 yards per return as a freshman with a pair of touchdowns.

The Cowboys started practice today with 193 players reporting for fall camp.