Castaneda leads 3 Cowboys on D3Football.com All-America list

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had three players named to the preseason D3football.com All-American team that was released on Thursday.

Senior Jonathan Castaneda, who was an All-American as a junior, was named to the first team. He is a four-year starter and team captain for the Cowboys.

Senior Dedrick Strambler, who was first-team All-ASC a year ago as a safety, was named to the second team defense. Strambler led the Cowboys with five interceptions last year.

Sophomore Rae Millsap was named to the second team as a kick returner. He averaged 33.5 yards per return as a freshman with a pair of touchdowns.

The Cowboys started practice today with 193 players reporting for fall camp.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BCH Sports