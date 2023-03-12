ABILENE – Senior Tanner Tweedt hit a pair of home runs, Max Huffling tossed four relief innings, and the ACU baseball team came away with a series sweep of Stephen F. Austin on Sunday afternoon at Crutcher Scott Field. The Wildcats (13-3, 3-0 WAC) trailed 3-1 in the third inning, but rallied to take the lead, and ultimately led by as many as five runs on their way to a 9-6 victory over the Lumberjacks (6-10, 0-3 WAC). ACU starts WAC play 3-0 for the first time in its brief two-year stint in the league, and is off to its best start through 16 games since moving to Division I. ACU finishes off a three-game sweep of SFA for the third-consecutive time in the last two seasons.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Yeah it was a great start. Any time you can sweep a team, you take it. I mean the goal at the end of the year if you’re looking to win a championship. So, real proud of our guys with the way they did it this weekend and finding ways to win all three games and so that’s a great start. On the road next weekend which makes it more important. I’m proud we had some good hitting, some timely hitting and some good pitching you know capped off I think Max threw well today in relief. So, a lot is positive and we’re still learning as we go through this too.”

The Wildcats prepare now for a mid-week matchup this Wednesday against Oral Roberts at The Crutch before continuing conference play on the road over the weekend.