Cedric Ware leads Westbrook to first football state championship

The Westbrook Wildcats are state champions for the first time in school history.

The Wildcats, led by Cedric Ware’s eight touchdowns, held off May for a 72-66 victory in the Class A Division I state championship game.

Ware went on to claim the MVP awards on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He was the leading rusher and the leading tackler in the game.

The first half of the game was incredibly entertaining.

Both offenses were rolling and finding the end zone, almost at will.

Westbrook jumped out to a 22-8 lead half way through the first quarter.

May answered that challenge with 16 straight points to retake the lead, and then the game went back and forth.

May’s Avery Williford scored three touchdowns and Kaden Halk found the end zone a couple of times in the first two quarters.

Cedric Ware was dominant for the Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. He found the end zone four times in the first half.

Westbrook led at the break, 46-44.

May jumped out in front early in the 3rd quarter with touchdown runs by Halk and Williford.

However, Ware helped Westbrook jump out to a 12 point lead at the end of third quarter with four touchdowns in the third.

May cut the lead to six with a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

The Westbrook defense held off the Tigers with a goal line stand in the last minute of the game to maintain the Wildcats victory.