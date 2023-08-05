ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Dallas Cowboys is hard at work in Oxnard, California for the second week.

A week from today the preseason schedule starts and there’s a lot of pressure on Dak Prescott to have a make-or-break year and his receiving core getting the job done.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb doesn’t care about his numbers this season. Just about getting the job done with the team as a whole and getting a ring out of it.

CeeDee Lamb said, “Man a successful year to be is winning the Super Bowl. Regardless of what my numbers look like, obviously we need 1,000 plus. I’m not too fond on that, I want a ring. We just gotta stay consistent. That’s the main thing, keep the main thing, stay consistent and focused. We gotta continue to be the team we’re supposed to be. Not getting too high, not really getting too low, let anything happen. At the end of the day, we got to just go handle our job and handle our responsibility and win the game.”

The first preseason game for the Cowboys is against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12th.