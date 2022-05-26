MESA, Ariz. – Gem. Dominance. Remarkable. Whatever the superlative is, it doesn’t matter. Genner Cervantes put together one of the biggest pitching performances in the history of the ACU baseball program Thursday afternoon in the win-or-go-home game in the WAC Tournament. The Phoenix native tossed a complete game, propelling the Wildcats to a 10-3 victory over No. 3 Seattle U to advance to Friday. ACU (27-28) jumped in front early and never trailed, and Cervantes was unable to be touched by the Redhawks (16-34), cruising to the seven-run win. A ton of history was made; Thursday was ACU’s first-ever WAC Tournament victory, and the first nine-inning complete game since 2018.

How It Happened

ACU, like it did Wednesday against GCU, struck first against Seattle U. After a pair of scoreless innings, Colton Eager got things started in the top of the third with a run-scoring single up the middle to plate Mitchell Dickson. The lead never changed hands after that.

The ‘Cats got a little help from the Redhawks in the top of the fourth. Bash Randle was taking off for second base, and the throw down went through into center field, allowing Tommy Cruz to score from third. It was a 2-0 heading to the fifth.

Hunter Gieser joined in on the fun in the top of the fifth, singling into center to plate Miller Ladusau to push the lead to 3-0.

Randle added to the lead in the fifth with a two-run single into right field, and the lead was 5-0 halfway through the game.

Cervantes was dominating on the mound, but ran into a little trouble in the bottom of the fifth. Seattle U scored three times, first on a wild pitch, and twice on a pair of singles. It was a ballgame again, as ACU led 5-3 going to the sixth.

Bryson Hill helped get one of those runs back in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly to score Eager, and the lead was back to 6-3.

ACU put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh inning. Eager kept his great day going with a two-run double into left center field to score Dickson and Grayson Tatrow, and then with the bases loaded, Cruz drew a walk and Gieser was hit by a pitch to complete the four-run frame to push the advantage to eventual final of 10-3.

Stat Pack

Cervantes tossed the complete game, going all nine innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. He walked just one, and it came in the ninth inning. The Phoenix native, in what could be his final collegiate game, threw 132 pitches and left it all on the field.

The offense was terrific as well. Dickson and Cruz led the way in the hit column with three apiece, and both scored a team-high two runs each.

Eager, Gieser, and Randle all tallied two base hits, and Eager led the ‘Cats with three driven in. Gieser and Randle each drove in two runs.

Cruz not only tallied three hits, but added three walks to reach base a career-high six times Thursday.

ACU tallied 14 hits as a team Thursday.

Beyond the Box Score

The win is the first-ever WAC Tournament win for the Wildcats.

Cervantes’ gem was his third career complete game, but his first-ever CG in nine innings.

The complete game was the first in nine-innings for ACU since Drew Hanson did so against Quinnipiac during the 2018 season.

The 14 hits Thursday is the most for the ‘Cats since the 14 against Tarleton on May 6.

The nine innings and 132 total pitches are both career-highs for Cervantes.

On Deck