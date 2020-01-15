Chambers lauded by Phil Steele with third FCS All-America Team nod

ABILENE – Senior linebacker Jeremiah Chambers Tuesday was named Second Team FCS Postseason All-America by noted football publication Phil Steele. This is the third All-America squad Chambers has been selected to since the conclusion of the 2019 season. The Cedar Park, Texas, native this December was named Second Team FCS All-America by STATS Perform and Third Team All-America HERO Sports.

Chambers, a kinesiology major, was one of four linebackers selected to the second team along with North Dakota State’s Jabril Cox, Southeast Missouri State’s Zach Hall and Indiana State’s Jonas Griffin.

Chambers is the first Wildcat named to a Division I honor team and first to make any All-America squad since defensive lineman Aston Whiteside and center Matt Webber made the first and second teams, respectively, in 2011. The most recent linebacker to be named All America was Cody Stutts in 2007 (second team).

Chambers’ remarkable senior season included 110 tackles (65 solo), 20.5 of which resulted in losses of 55 yards. The Vista Ridge High School graduate also was responsible for five sacks (-17 yards) four pass breakups and passes defended, two quarterback hurries and Southland Conference-best three fumble recoveries.

Chambers additionally led the Southland (ninth in the FCS) with 5.8 solo tackles per game, and was No. 2 in the league (sixth in the FCS) with 1.7 tackles for loss. His overall tackle total (9.2 per game) ranked third in the Southland and 31st in the FCS.

For his efforts he was named First Team All-Southland Conference for the second consecutive season.

A two-year team captain, Chambers started his final year at ACU with 11 tackles at North Texas and several weeks later came through with a season-high 15 tackles, half a sack, QB hurry and two pass breakups in the Wildcats’ first-ever win vs. McNeese, 17-10. He had four tackles in the fourth quarter and a hurry on the Cowboys’ final drive.

The McNeese game started a three-game streak with 10 or more tackles for Chambers, as he totaled 13 at Incarnate Word with a 11-yard fumble recovery followed by 14 tackles at Lamar.

Chambers in late October was instrumental in the Wildcats’ consecutive overtime wins vs. Stephen F. Austin and at No. 15 Nicholls. On the Lumberjacks’ first drive of OT, Chambers saved a touchdown by pushing running back Da’Leon Ward out at the one-yard line, and three snaps later he tackled Ward eight yards behind the line of scrimmage. That play forced SFA to attempt a 27-yard field goal, which sailed wide left.

Four of his nine tackles vs. SFA went for a loss of 12 yards.

The following week in Thibodaux he recorded a season-high two sacks among his seven total tackles. He also would record two sacks during the Nov. 9 home game vs. Sam Houston State.

In his final appearance with the Wildcats at Mississippi State, he was credited with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a half sack.

For his career, Chambers finished with 293 tackles to rank 10th all-time at ACU. He recorded 223 of those tackles over the last two years, including a career season-high 113 in 2018. Chambers made 20 tackles through seven games during his freshman year of 2016, and then appeared in 11 contests as a sophomore in 2017.

His 113 tackles as a junior were tied for the 10th most in ACU’s single-season history with John Usrey (1977) and Richard Meister (1988).