Chambers, McCrary lead five ACU selections to All-Southland Conference Team

FRISCO, Texas – The 2019 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Teams were announced on Thursday, with defending co-champion Nicholls leading the league with 11 total selections.

The ACU Wildcats placed five players on the team. Linebacker Jeremiah Chambers is the only first-team selection on defense. Running back Billy McCrary is on the first-team offense. Josh Fink, Kade Parmelly, and Bolu Onafide are on the second-team.

Led by senior quarterback Chase Fourcade and senior defensive lineman Sully Laiche, the Colonels accounted for eight of the 28 first-team slots. Fourcade, the 2018 Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters his final season with the 10th-most career total offense yards in league history (8,990), and Laiche begins his senior campaign as the active FCS leader in career sacks (25.5).

Central Arkansas earned the second-most selections with seven, followed by six each for Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Bears’ secondary placed three on the all-league teams with Juan Jackson earning first-team honors after leading the team with 91 tackles in 2018. UCA’s second-leading tackler, junior Jackie Harvell (69), joins classmate Robert Rochell on the second team.

With 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, Sam Houston State wide receiver Nathan Stewart would become just the third player in FCS history to tally 1,000 yards all four years, joining Elon’s Terrell Hudgins and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp.

The Lions boast a talented crop of return specialists with returning all-conference selections Juwan Petit-Frere and Devonte Williams named to the top squad and punt returner Austin Mitchell appearing on the second team.

Defending co-champion UIW placed five on the teams, while Northwestern State garnered four preseason all-conference selections. Houston Baptist, Lamar, McNeese and Stephen F. Austin earned three spots each.

Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The 2019 preseason poll will be revealed next Thursday, July 18, to kick off Southland Football Media Day at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.