Chambers OT plays set up Wildcats victory

The ACU Wildcats picked up their second straight win on Saturday for their first winning streak of the 2019 season.

The overtime victory over Stephen F. Austin was made possible by a couple of plays by Jeremiah Chambers in the first overtime.

First he pushed the ‘Jacks running back out at the half yard line.

Then, he threw the SFA for a loss two plays later to keep them out of the end zone.

Those plays weren’t the game winning scores, but they made a huge difference.

Chambers said, “We just knew we had to get off the field and I just did everything I could in my ability to try and stop them from scoring. We knew they were gonna try to run the ball in and we tied down and pushed them back.”

Head Coach Adam Dorrel, “He’s just been a dominant force in our defense and he’s been so consistent week in and week out and really for a couple years now in our program. So, it’s what you want in a game, it’s not about x’s and o’s it’s about players making plays and Juice certainly did that down the course of the game when we needed him the most.”

The Wildcats are back on the road this week to take on Nicholls in Louisiana on Saturday.

That game gets started at 3 p.m.