Chapman, Long, O’Shields, and Watts are Underclassman of the Year finalists

Here are the four finalists for the BCH Sports Underclassman of the Year award for the 2021 season.

Cole Chapman, Albany quarterback

Albany junior quarterback Cole Chapman was outstanding in his first season leading the Lions’ offense.

He threw for 2,314 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2021. He added 745 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns. Chapman helped lead Albany to the Class 2A Division II semfinals.

Hunter Long, Cisco quarterback

Cisco junior quarterback Hunter Long is one of the most dangerous runners in the Big Country, and he’s getting better every season. In 2021, Long carried the ball for 2, 182 yards, and he scored a whopping 32 touchdowns for the Loboes on their way to the Class 2A Division I quarterfinals. Long added 940 yards through the air and eleven touchdown passes. In two seasons, Long has already started in 28 games for Cisco.

Kason O’Shields, Hawley DB/WR

Hawley Bearcats junior Kason O’Shields was all over the place for the state bound Bearcats this season. On defense, he picked off a total of eight passes and averaged 26 yards per return. On offense, O’Shields was quarterback Rodey Hooper’s favorite target. He caught 50 passes for a total of 725 yards. Nine of those receptions ended up in the end zone for touchdowns.

Jax Watts, Roscoe Quarterback

The Roscoe Plowboys won the district title for the first time since 2015, and quarterback Jax Watts played a huge role in that accomplishment. Watts was the triggerman for the Plowboys pass happy offense. He threw for 2,689 yards in twelve games with 25 touchdowns. The bad news for Plowboys rivals is Watts is just a sophomore.

The BCH Sports Underclassman of the Year is unveiled on Tuesday, December 21.