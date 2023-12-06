ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Albany Lions are just one win from their second straight appearance in the Class 2A Division II state championship game.

When the season started, quarterback was a bit of a question mark. It is a question mark no longer.

Junior Chip Chambers proved he could get it done in the first half of the Lions region final against Collinsville. He threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

He continues to get better, and his teammates say it has everything to do with his belief in himself.

Adam Hill said, “He’s got a lot of confidence. He’s a first year started, but it’s like he’s been starting since he was a freshman. He knows where to put the ball all of the time, so it’s great.”

Cason Fairchild said, “His confidence keeps on growing and growing, but when you are able to pass and run, we are unstoppable, when we are all on.”

Laxton Viertel added, “Him just having belief in us and the o-line that has a lot to do with it. When he feels confident back there, your confidence is just going to rise. Honestly, you just have to have a lot of mix. When your run game is good, your pass game is going to be good. When your pass game is good, your run game is going to be good. If we are able to complete that, I think we are going to be just fine.”

The Lions take on Sunray in the semifinals on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Lubbock. The winner advances to the Class 2A Division II state championship game next week .