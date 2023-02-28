Chris Evans is stepping down as the head football coach and athletic director at Hamlin Collegiate High School.

Evans followed Russell Lucas as the coach in Hamlin, and he was left with a rebuilding job on his hands.

The Pied Pipers were winless in Evans first season as head coach, but they got things headed in the right direction in 2022 with a 5-5 record.

Prior to coming to Hamlin, Evans led the Wheeler program to a 33-16 record with four straight playoff appearances.

The search for Evans replacement at Hamlin is underway.