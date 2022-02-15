Anson’s Chris Hagler resigned today as the athletic director and head football coach of the Anson Tigers.

Hagler leaves the Tigers after leading them to 50 wins in eight seasons.

He led Anson to the playoffs in every year as the head coach, and the Tigers advanced to the regional finals in 2016. It was the deepest playoff run in school history.

In a statement released to the media, Hagler said, “

“After a period of careful consideration and a heavy heart, my family and I feel that it is time to resign from Anson ISD as the Athletic Director / Head Football Coach and pursue other career opportunities. We appreciate the Board of Trustees offering us another contract but we must respectfully decline as they will need ample time to find their next candidate. God is leading my family and I in another direction. We have truly enjoyed our time in Anson. Investing in the community, friendships, and student/athletes at Anson ISD every day has been an absolute blessing and great joy. Likewise, it has been incredibly rewarding to watch the successes of each and every student, both on and off the playing field. My family and I will forever have part of us that will be an Anson Tiger!

To each of you, I want to thank you for all you have done for me and the kids here at Anson. You are great at your craft and I greatly appreciate what you do! I’m sure some of you may have questions and I’ll be happy to answer those questions via phone call.I will see you within our next adventure!”

Hagler doesn’t have a job lined up right now, but he is looking. He hopes to stay in the Big Country, if possible.