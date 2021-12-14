Christmas break is a great time for ACU to give full attention to basketball

The ACU Women are rolling this season.

They are 7-1 with four straight victories.

Three of the wins in that streak are over NCAA Division I opponents.

The Christmas break is underway at Abilene Christian, and head coach Julie Goodenough and the other coaches are looking forward to having the team’s full attention.

Goodenough said, “Man, it’s our favorite time of the year, as a coaching staff. I don’t know if our players all agree with that, but we can work out at decent times. You don’t have to worry about working out around class schedules. We had days this semesters that we worked out at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. just to work around our busy class schedules. It’s really nice just to set a normal practice time and get in and do work and get our before it’s pitch black outside.”

The Wildcats are at home for the next five games starting on Wednesday night.

The homestand includes ACU’s first two conference games against Utah Valley and Dixie State.