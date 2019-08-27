CHS brings experience into Aaron Roan’s second campaign

The Cooper Cougars are getting ready to start the second season under the leadership of head coach Aaron Roan.

His first season ended with the Cougars in the second round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs when a very young team.

This time around, the Cougars are fire tested with 15 starters coming back in 2019.

That experience should help Roan’s bunch get off to a better start than their 0-3 start in 2019.

Roan said, “I think it’s going to be a big tool to help them and to help us collectively. They may not admit admit it, but it’s nerve racking when you are in the element for the first time. Now it’s not their first time in that. They got some valuable experience throughout the season, and I think that it’s important for them utilize and teach our young guys and carry that on and help develop our younger guys, too.”

Cooper starts the new season on the road against the Keller Indians.

Cooper might be looking for some revenge because the Indians came to town and beat the Cougars by 26 last year.