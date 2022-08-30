The Cooper Cougars enter Week 2 of the season with a loss in Week 1.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team came out strong in the first half against Keller and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half, the offense stalled and the special teams gave up two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cougars were really good in the opener.

They only gave up two touchdowns and shut out the Indians in the second half.

It was a good showing, and the defensive-minded head coach wants to see more of that.

Roan said, “On that side of the ball, I think we made some big steps last week. I was really pleased with the way our kids flew around, the effort that they had defensively, flying to the football, being great teammates to go help. We were wanting to try to limit big plays. We knew they had the potential to be very explosive. The kids did a good job of keeping things in front of them. I thought our secondary played really well. I thought our front guys were able to manage the box, to a certain degree. I thought our defensive staff did a good job of preparing our staff. I thought our kids soaked up the game plan and went out and executed it well.”

The Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles meet at Shotwell Stadium in the Crosstown Showdown on Friday.

The Cougars own the overall series with 35 wins in 62 meetings.