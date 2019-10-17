CHS is “We over Me”

The Cooper Cougars have a chip on their shoulder this season with a 7-0 record and 3-0 district record. The only question of their season now is who can stop them from going undefeated in the regular season? The Cougars go visit the Caprock Longhorns in Amarillo at Dick Bivins Stadium Friday at 7:30. CHS continues to live by the we over me slogan as they move forward this season.

Colton Grimes said, “We live as if we were me. We’ve all grown up together playing from Pee Wee to varsity football. You do it for the man next to you, you don’t wanna take all the ownership for yourself.”