CHS’ Roan expects his team to bounce back this week

Fort Worth Brewer started the game with Cooper on Friday night by scoring the first 28 points of the game and ended up beating the Cougars, 37-14.

The loss drops head coach Aaron Roan’s team to 2-2 in district play and 4-3 overall.

They are in a bind as far as a second district title is concerned, but coach Roan says he expects his team to bounce right back this week against Saginaw.

Roan said, “I think that’s one thing I pleased with our kids, learning from it and when we got through with everything on Saturday, we are turning the page, and we are getting ready for a Saginaw team. That’s the next thing that we can control is the opportunity to get better. We’ve got some things that we can continue to improve upon. That’s what we are looking to do this week and get back on track on Thursday. We’ve seen that this group of kids is resilient and will bounce back, and I’ve been pleased to see. That’s what we expect to see this week is to go back to work. We did some good stuff last week. We really did. There are a few things that didn’t go our way, a misfit, missed tackle, bad execution. Other than that, we did some really good stuff.”

Cooper returns to Shotwell Stadium on Thursday night, so another short week for the Cougars.

They take on the Saginaw Rough Riders at 7 p.m.