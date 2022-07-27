While most of the Big Country opens football practice on August 1, Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie have to wait until August 8 to get started.

For the first time ever, We have a district game between Cooper and Wylie to look forward to once the season gets started.

Realignment made the Cougars and the Bulldogs district rivals and added some spice to the three-year-old Southtown Showdown.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan said, “We’ve been in that realm with Abilene ISD and with Abilene High, so now it’s just a little bit further south. We’ve been playing those guys for several years and now there’s more importance to it. It’s not a non-district game. Now, it’s an opportunity to get into the playoffs. I think it’s going to be amped up. I think it’s going to be good. I think it’s going to be good for our community. It’s going to be a fun game and a fun atmosphere. There’s a lot more at stake on it this year. I think Clay would say the same thing. It’s for real. I really means something.”

We have to wait a while for the 2022 Southtown Showdown this year.

It’s the season finale on November 4 at Wylie’s Sandifer Stadium.