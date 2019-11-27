CHS’s Garcia continues to shine

The Cooper Cougars are playing on Thanksgiving week, again this year, and running back Noah Garcia played a big role in the Cougars second round victory.

Garcia broke loose for 257 yards on just 17 carries against Azle, and he found the end zone five times.

His season totals are now 2,338 yards and 31 touchdowns.

It’s been a great year, and his head coach knows Garcia is special.

Roan said, “Absolutely. He does a great job of being patient and waiting for creases to hit, and he does a great job of hitting them. He’s got great speed in the open field. He has the ability to make somebody miss and sometimes make them look better than we are blocking. A lot of time it goes to the guys up front getting in the way, but he’s got that burst. There’s no doubt about it. We are real pleased with the way he played on Friday and pleased with the way we played overall collectively. His patience is extremely beneficial for us.”

The challenges for the Cougars continue to increase this week.

The number-two ranked Denton Ryan Raiders are next in Denton.

The game kicks at 3 p.m.

This is the first meeting between the two schools.