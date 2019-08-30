CHS’s Thompson more comfortable in second season at QB

The Cooper Cougars are on the verge of playing their first game of the 2019 season.

It’s the second season for Aidan Thompson to be the starter at quarterback.

He was just a sophomore in 2018 and the speed of the game was hard to get used to.

One year into the job, he’s more used to varsity football, and he’s more comfortable.

Aidan Thompson said, “Things have definitely slowed down for the whole town, too. We are starting to understand the offense more. We are digging in deep and going out there tweeking little things. That way we can fix it in games and communicate with one another.”

Aaron Roan said, “He’s a lot more comfortable than he was last year, and it shows. I think he’s more confident. He’s doing a good job managing and running our offense. The progress that he’s made is tremendous.”

Thompson and the rest of the Cougars open the 2019 season in Keller.

Cooper is trying to beat the Indians for the third time in the last four years.

They kick off at 7 p.m.